Barbie and Oppenheimer Theatre Play with Subtitles

The clash of two highly-anticipated films, Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s satire Barbie, created a unique meme known as “Barbeheimer.” As people found themselves torn between which movie to watch first, the internet buzzed with this unexpected crossover.

Take a look at the picture displaying a scene from Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles:

friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played oppenheimer with barbie subtitles 💀 pic.twitter.com/aznyGeUsz2 — sapun (@sapunintended) July 21, 2023

Advertisement

A theatre played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles, fueling the meme further. A Twitter user shared an image of a scene from Oppenheimer with subtitles from Gerwig’s Barbie, and the post quickly went viral. Since being shared on July 21, the tweet has garnered over 3.7 million views, numerous retweets, and bookmarks.

Netizens found humour and fascination in this amusing blend of two entirely different films, and the meme Barbeheimer continues to amuse and entertain movie enthusiasts. The unexpected juxtaposition has turned into a trending sensation, reflecting the power of the internet to create viral content from seemingly unrelated sources.

Check out the responses below:

A Twitter user wrote, “Kudos to the theatre for carrying the #Barbenheimer meme right up to the big screen.” “This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show,” added another. A third expressed, “When you want both to be first on your watchlist.” “The scene where the bomb is about to go off. The subtitles: Come on Barbie, let’s go party,” posted a fourth.

An individual remarked, “Barbenheimer ain’t no meme. It’s a revolution.” “Barbenheimer for real,” joined another.

Advertisement

Also Read ‘Barbie’ is promoting man-hating feminism, say viewers Barbie has struck a chord with many viewers around the world; but,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.