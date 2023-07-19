Advertisement
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer: The Gender Divide That’s Dividing Twitter

  • Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office battle sparks gender bias debate.
  • Audience’s perception of Barbie as effeminate leads to lower box office numbers.
  • “Oppenheimer” was seen as more intellectual and therefore more appealing to Indian audiences.
On July 21, two highly-anticipated Hollywood films, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” are scheduled to be released, creating a significant box office battle.

As the release date approached, discussions began on various social media platforms, focusing on the contrasting nature of the two movies and speculating on their success at the box office.

Amidst these diverse discussions, a particular topic gained traction on Twitter regarding the gender bias observed in people’s conversations about the films.

A Twitter user with the handle @itzsohamx shared a factoid highlighting that movies with a focus on women, such as “Barbie,” have been overshadowed by “Oppenheimer.” This observation sparked a lively discussion among Twitter users.

“Oppenheimer in India tells you the difference b/w Indian and American audiences. Yes, Nolan is a brand among cinephiles but the Indian audience refusing to give a chance to a fun, woman-centric film is very telling,” the post read.

The post received an overwhelming response with over 940k views, and the comments section was filled with a wide range of opinions from people.

Some individuals highlighted the success of “women-centric” films at the Indian box office, while others emphasized the cultural perspective of the Indian audience when selecting movies to watch.

Many commenters pointed out that the Indian audience still holds the belief that watching a film like “Barbie” is seen as effeminate, whereas choosing to watch “Oppenheimer” is considered a display of intellectualism.

