Barbie vs. Oppenheimer: The Gender Divide That’s Dividing Twitter

On July 21, two highly-anticipated Hollywood films, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” are scheduled to be released, creating a significant box office battle.

As the release date approached, discussions began on various social media platforms, focusing on the contrasting nature of the two movies and speculating on their success at the box office.

Amidst these diverse discussions, a particular topic gained traction on Twitter regarding the gender bias observed in people’s conversations about the films.

A Twitter user with the handle @itzsohamx shared a factoid highlighting that movies with a focus on women, such as “Barbie,” have been overshadowed by “Oppenheimer.” This observation sparked a lively discussion among Twitter users.