Barbie vs. Oppenheimer: The Gender Divide That’s Dividing Twitter

Pakistan U16 Volleyball Team Wins Silver in Central Asia
Pakistan U16 volleyball team won silver in Central Asia. Pakistan Volleyball Federation...
On July 21, two highly-anticipated Hollywood films, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” are scheduled to be released, creating a significant box office battle.
As the release date approached, discussions began on various social media platforms, focusing on the contrasting nature of the two movies and speculating on their success at the box office.
Amidst these diverse discussions, a particular topic gained traction on Twitter regarding the gender bias observed in people’s conversations about the films.
A Twitter user with the handle @itzsohamx shared a factoid highlighting that movies with a focus on women, such as “Barbie,” have been overshadowed by “Oppenheimer.” This observation sparked a lively discussion among Twitter users.
“Oppenheimer in India tells you the difference b/w Indian and American audiences. Yes, Nolan is a brand among cinephiles but the Indian audience refusing to give a chance to a fun, woman-centric film is very telling,” the post read.
Advertisement
Barbie leading the box office globally but trailing way behind Oppenheimer in India tells you the difference b/w Indian and American audiences.
Yes, Nolan is a brand among cinephiles but the Indian audience refusing to give a chance to a fun, woman-centric film is very telling.
— ` (@itzsohamx__) July 17, 2023
The post received an overwhelming response with over 940k views, and the comments section was filled with a wide range of opinions from people.
Some individuals highlighted the success of “women-centric” films at the Indian box office, while others emphasized the cultural perspective of the Indian audience when selecting movies to watch.
Many commenters pointed out that the Indian audience still holds the belief that watching a film like “Barbie” is seen as effeminate, whereas choosing to watch “Oppenheimer” is considered a display of intellectualism.
I got attacked for saying I’m more interested in Oppenheimer tho.. But I think Barbie is interesting tooAdvertisement
— Rineiiy (@rineiiy_765) July 17, 2023
Exactly can’t agree more I told my friends about the movie and wanted to watch it with whole group but my male friends were like it’s for the girls yk little kids and I’m like 🙄
— Lili swiftie iKONiC (@Lili86071937) July 17, 2023
I told my friends to book tickets for barbie and one of them replied barbie is a movie for gays and girls and the rest of them agree on that
— luke (@taeteholic) July 17, 2023
You got this wrong.Advertisement
Oppenheimer has an Indian and Hindu connection, Barbie is not as big in India as it is in the US – to expect it to do the same in both countries would be a mistake.
Indian audiences like the fact that there is a link to their values with Oppenheimer.
— SanksP 🇮🇳🏴 (@SanksP) July 18, 2023
Woman-centric? The latest Barbie movieis the most artificial ever. The animated Barbie movies were much more realistic. The trailer promises two hours or so of artificial characters and dialogues that are a pure waste of time in my opinion.Advertisement
Indians are in their right minds. https://t.co/E2aQJnT4HX
— V. Ananya✨💝📖|| Author of The Young Foreigner (@v_ananya_) July 19, 2023
I’d rather watch sci related documentary movies than what imaginary doll do with their boyfriend! Will take all my female friends with me to watch oppenheimer https://t.co/VkV65IL03X
— Jaya J. (@brownanddesii) July 18, 2023
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.