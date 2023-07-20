Barbie vs Oppenheimer: The Ultimate Showdown of the Summer

Man’s hilarious reaction to cat in tiny house goes viral
As the highly anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer approaches, fans are buzzing with excitement and creativity.
Memes about the “Barbenheimer” clash, where both films are set to release on the same day, have flooded the internet for months.
With only a few hours left before the big day, fans are finding it hard to contain their enthusiasm. One meme, in particular, humorously poses the question: “Which film will you be watching first, Barbie or Oppenheimer?”
#Barbenheimer #Barbie #OppenheimerFilm #OPPENHEIMER #Memes #Funny pic.twitter.com/izo8FAVpHi
— Priyesh Dalwadi (@blueebeettle) July 20, 2023
According to this Twitter user, they have a vision of how the theaters will appear tomorrow: bustling with excitement and anticipation as fans eagerly await the simultaneous release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
Memes, discussions, and enthusiastic chatter have been building up for months, and tomorrow’s release promises to bring a lively and electric atmosphere to the cinema.
The Barbie movie and Oppenheimer really gonna have the movie theater rooms looking like the meme pic.twitter.com/pSud0b4sfE
— Brandon (@brandoughnut5) July 20, 2023
The films also got a K-pop twist:
build your barbie/oppenheimer date – bts meme edition pic.twitter.com/Swo4siNIB1
— pabi⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ⁽ʰᵒᵖᵉ ᵉᵈⁱᵗⁱᵒⁿ⁾ (@jinjailtime) July 17, 2023
This is what a crossover between Barbie and Oppenheimer would look like:
Please share your best Barbie/Oppenheimer merge memes/posters.
I love them
a la pic.twitter.com/DLh029tx18
— Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) July 13, 2023
One ticket for One ticket for
Oppenheimer Barbie please
please pic.twitter.com/hUaMcUFdtO
— SKZ MEMES 5★ (@StayTishaa) July 16, 2023
obviously i will be in my all pink barbie outfit and heels at oppenheimer. the memes are coming to fruition. pic.twitter.com/4eMatATBIX
— baylee (@bayleeaustin_) July 13, 2023
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie features a star-studded cast, with Margot Robbie portraying Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film also includes other notable celebrities like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Mattel fashion dolls, the movie boasts a production budget of $10 crores. Industry experts are optimistic about its potential, predicting a box office gross surpassing $80 million and even potentially reaching $100 million. However, Warner Bros’ conservative estimate places the three-day box office revenue at $60 million.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer features an impressive ensemble cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid. The film is a biographical depiction of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned American physicist whose significant contributions to science left a profound impact on history.
With its compelling narrative, Oppenheimer promises to take audiences on an enthralling journey through his life and scientific achievements. Projections suggest that the film’s opening weekend could yield a box office gross ranging from $40 to $49 million, indicating its potential to make a substantial impact in the cinema world.
