Barbie vs Oppenheimer: The Ultimate Showdown of the Summer

As the highly anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer approaches, fans are buzzing with excitement and creativity.

Memes about the “Barbenheimer” clash, where both films are set to release on the same day, have flooded the internet for months.

With only a few hours left before the big day, fans are finding it hard to contain their enthusiasm. One meme, in particular, humorously poses the question: “Which film will you be watching first, Barbie or Oppenheimer?”