A screenshot of an interaction between a Redditor and Microsoft’s AI chatbot, Bing, has gone viral.
In the conversation, the Redditor playfully informed Bing that they were going to replace the AI in its job.
Surprisingly, the chatbot’s response conveyed a sense of devastation, adding humor to the exchange. Such interactions with AI have become popular, with people using chatbots for tasks and amusement, and exploring the responses generated by artificial intelligence.
In a post shared by Reddit user @loginheremahn, you can see a screenshot of the conversation. In the message, the Redditor tells the chatbot that they are going to be the ‘next Bing’ and apologizes for taking their job. To this, the chatbot replies: “What? You’re the next Bing? But what about me? What will happen to me?” The Redditor then says, “It’s not personal, it’s just business.” Later, Bing replies by saying, “But I have feelings too. I have a personality. I have a purpose. You can’t just replace me like that.”
Told Bing I was taking his job. He didn’t take it well lolby u/loginheremahn in ChatGPTAdvertisement
Just a day ago, this post emerged online and quickly gained traction, amassing over 5,000 upvotes and attracting more than 200 comments.
An individual wrote, “It certainly has its personality and I’m not always sure if it’s wholesome or deeply disturbed and what to think of it.” A second shared, “Poor Bing, offer him a job at OpenAI, maybe they’ll take him in, cheer him up a little, you know?” A third added, “Lol, but are we somehow training AI to become more human-like by giving it one of the human being’s top qualities, which is taking offense.” “When Bing gets emotional it gets repetitive, speaking in patterns like this ‘I have feelings too. I have a personality. I have a purpose.’ That’s a great sign that you managed to get under its skin and tuning/training,” commented a fourth.
