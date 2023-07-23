Black Creature Eating Crab Resembles Venom

The mesmerizing beauty of the underwater world can quickly turn into a terrifying spectacle, as evidenced by a chilling video capturing a black goo-like creature devouring a crab. The eerie footage resurfaced on Twitter in June, leaving netizens with a creepy feeling and reminding them of Venom, the anti-hero from the Spider-Man franchise.

Originally posted on YouTube in 2021 by Kurt Cabahug from the Philippines, the viral video gained renewed attention on Twitter, amassing over 32 million views and counting. As the crab attempts to escape, the mysterious black creature seizes its prey, captivating viewers till the gruesome end.

Take a look at the post below:

Can anyone explain what this is? pic.twitter.com/arbeBBIJ01 Advertisement — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) June 24, 2023

People from all over have been drawn to the video, sparking numerous comments comparing the creature’s appearance to that of Venom. The eerie and haunting scene serves as a stark reminder of the captivating yet terrifying wonders that lie beneath the ocean’s surface.

Check out the responses below:

“That’s venom,” wrote a Twitter user. Several other people also mentioned the same thing. Just like this individual who added, “This is called ‘venom’ and it’s from Spider-Man. It’s not good.” A third posted, “Beautiful yet terrifying.” A fourth commented, “It’s the dark version of Flubber”.

