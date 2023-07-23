Blind Church Band: Defying Disability in Nigeria

At Bethesda Home Church in Lagos, a heartwarming twist awaits every Sunday: the church band and choir members are all visually impaired. Founded by Chioma Ohakwe three years ago, the church aims to celebrate the musical talents of visually impaired individuals and provide a place of worship for a congregation with many members facing sight issues.

Ohakwe, who runs an NGO for visually impaired people, wanted to combat social exclusion and discrimination faced by those with disabilities in churches. The church band, donning crisp white shirts and red ties, mesmerizes the congregation with their melodic exaltations, proving that abilities remain intact despite visual impairments.

In the front row of the choir stands Nathaniel Ndukwe, “Mr Blind Nigeria 2023”, with a shock of bleach-blond hair and sparkling gold shoes.

“Though the sight may not be there, our vision is still very much intact,” he said.

“I want anybody out there, as a visually impaired person or a disabled person, to have in his mind that there is a lot you can still do if you believe in yourself.”

Advertisement

Among the performers who emphasize that vision goes beyond physical sight. The band’s powerful music aims to change perceptions and break down barriers, especially in a country where unemployment rates among people with disabilities are notably higher.

Together, the visually impaired church band in Nigeria showcases the remarkable abilities found within disability, inspiring others to believe in themselves and their potential.

Also Read Pope Francis engraves the Church’s fate with new cardinals Pope Francis announced on Sunday his decision to elevate 21 churchmen to...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.