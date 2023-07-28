Boat in the sky? Optical illusion baffles onlookers

Woman quits new job after 3 days, asks if she’s overreacting
A fascinating optical illusion is taking the social media world by storm, and it’s sure to leave you puzzled at first sight.
Shared by the Twitter user @Rainmaker1973, the viral post features a boat positioned far out in the ocean.
However, when viewed from a distance, the boat appears as if it’s soaring through the air, creating a mind-bending spectacle that has captured the attention of countless users.
Optical illusions like this never fail to intrigue and captivate online audiences, making them wonder what other surprises the internet has in store.
In the caption of the [email protected] wrote, “A false horizon created by a fog bank behind and around the boat is sufficient to produce an optical illusion and a seemingly floating boat.”
A false horizon created by a fog bank behind and around the boat is sufficient to produce an optical illusion and a seemingly floating boat
[📹 aquamemo: https://t.co/QjZGzpITuE]
[explanation: https://t.co/QZZOcGUbxb]pic.twitter.com/0VLDtr1L0r
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 24, 2023
Since its posting on July 24, this intriguing optical illusion has garnered significant attention on the microblogging platform.
With over 56,000 views, 500 likes, and numerous comments, the post has captivated social media users and sparked lively discussions.
The boat appearing to fly in the air has undoubtedly become a viral sensation, drawing in a wide audience who can’t get enough of the mind-bending spectacle.
An individual joked, “Yea but did you see that bird fly across under the boat? Flying sailboat confirmed.” A second commented, “Our brain is constantly trying to make sense of the world around us, and optical illusions take advantage of that. They play with our perception and trick the way our brains process visual information. Our brain is too lazy to process information.” A third shared, “This optical illusion is truly fascinating. It is amazing how a fog bank can create a false horizon and make the boat appear to be floating. Our eyes can be easily deceived by such illusions.” A fourth wrote, “Wow, nature can play tricks on our eyes! This optical illusion with the boat seems so surreal. It’s fascinating how a fog bank can create a false horizon and make the boat appear to be floating.”
