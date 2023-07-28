Boat in the sky? Optical illusion baffles onlookers

A boat appears to be flying in the air, but it’s an optical illusion caused by a fog bank.

The illusion has been shared on social media and has garnered over 56,000 views.

The illusion is a reminder of how our eyes can be easily deceived by optical illusions.

A fascinating optical illusion is taking the social media world by storm, and it’s sure to leave you puzzled at first sight.

Shared by the Twitter user @Rainmaker1973, the viral post features a boat positioned far out in the ocean.

However, when viewed from a distance, the boat appears as if it’s soaring through the air, creating a mind-bending spectacle that has captured the attention of countless users.

Optical illusions like this never fail to intrigue and captivate online audiences, making them wonder what other surprises the internet has in store.