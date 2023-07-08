Book Returns Home After 119 Years in Pristine Condition

- The book lost for 119 years returns to the New Bedford library
- Librarian in West Virginia discovers long-lost treatise
- The book is in excellent condition, likely kept on a family bookshelf
In a fascinating incident that unfolded on February 14, 1904, at the New Bedford Free Public Library, a book titled “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” by James Clerk Maxwell went missing.
Fast forward 119 years and the book has finally resurfaced thanks to the keen observation of a librarian in West Virginia.
The remarkable story came to light when Stewart Plein, the curator of rare books at West Virginia University Libraries, stumbled upon the treatise while sorting through a recent donation.
To her surprise, she discovered that the book had once been a part of the New Bedford library’s collection and had never been marked as “Withdrawn,” indicating it had not been discarded.
Recognizing the significance of the find, Plein promptly reached out to Jodi Goodman, the special collections librarian in New Bedford, to share the exciting news.
The long-lost book has now been reunited with its original library after more than a century, showcasing the enduring power of literature and the dedication of librarians to preserving knowledge.
According to Melo, the curator at the New Bedford library, the cranberry-colored copy of “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” that has been returned is not considered a rare edition, despite being first published in 1881, two years after the author James Clerk Maxwell’s death in 1879.
Although the library occasionally receives books that are 10 or 15 years overdue, it is highly unusual to have a book returned after a century or more, Melo added.
When the treatise was last in New Bedford, the world was still exploring the potential of electricity. In 1880, Thomas Edison secured a significant patent for his incandescent lamp, marking a milestone in the field.
This historical context reveals that the treatise’s return coincided with noteworthy events: the anticipation of the second modern World Series, President Theodore Roosevelt’s bid for re-election, the recent breakthrough in flight by the Wright brothers, and the inauguration of New York City’s first subway line.
Melo emphasizes that the rediscovery and return of this book serve as a testament to the enduring value of printed works, especially in an era dominated by computerization and instant access to vast amounts of information.
“The value of the printed book is it’s not digital, it’s not going to disappear. Just holding it, you get the sense of someone having this book 120 years ago and reading it, and here it is in my hands,” she said. “It is still going to be here a hundred years from now. The printed book is always going to be valuable.”
At the New Bedford library, a late fee of 5 cents per day is imposed. With this rate, an individual returning a book overdue by 119 years would theoretically face a substantial fee surpassing $2,100. Fortunately, the library has a late fee limit of $2.
Melo highlights another valuable lesson derived from this discovery: It is never too late to return a library book.
Read More News On
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.