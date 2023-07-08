Book Returns Home After 119 Years in Pristine Condition

Advertisement The book lost for 119 years returns to the New Bedford library

Librarian in West Virginia discovers long-lost treatise

The book is in excellent condition, likely kept on a family bookshelf

In a fascinating incident that unfolded on February 14, 1904, at the New Bedford Free Public Library, a book titled “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” by James Clerk Maxwell went missing.

Fast forward 119 years and the book has finally resurfaced thanks to the keen observation of a librarian in West Virginia.

The remarkable story came to light when Stewart Plein, the curator of rare books at West Virginia University Libraries, stumbled upon the treatise while sorting through a recent donation.

To her surprise, she discovered that the book had once been a part of the New Bedford library’s collection and had never been marked as “Withdrawn,” indicating it had not been discarded.

Recognizing the significance of the find, Plein promptly reached out to Jodi Goodman, the special collections librarian in New Bedford, to share the exciting news.

The long-lost book has now been reunited with its original library after more than a century, showcasing the enduring power of literature and the dedication of librarians to preserving knowledge.