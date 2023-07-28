Boss Fires Employee, Then Asks for Data a Year Later

Advertisement Reddit user shares experience of ex-boss asking for data a year after firing them with 30 minutes notice.

Post garners attention on Reddit, with fellow users chiming in with their own thoughts and stories.

Reddit users suggest charging ex-boss a high fee for the data. Advertisement On Reddit, a user recently shared their experience with a previous employer who, a year after abruptly firing them with only 30 minutes notice, reached out to request workplace-related data. The post garnered considerable attention, with fellow Reddit users chiming in with their own thoughts and stories about various professional challenges, interviews, difficult work situations, and encounters with toxic employers. Advertisement

“A year after laying me off with 30 minutes notice, my old boss asked if I might have a copy of their entire company’s directory on hand,” the person wrote as the title of their post. They then went on to explain the situation in detail.

“I wish I was joking. I was laid off a year ago – 30 minutes before the end of my shift my entire department was called in and told we didn’t have to come the next day. I was pissed, obviously, but I got on with my life because I have to make rent. Last night, I got a text from the said boss, asking if I wanted to make some money on the side. I still have hard feelings, but money’s money so I said yes. She asked if I could please transfer the entire company’s old directory to the new one (they moved states and went under a different name after laying us all off),” the Reddit user wrote. The post details more information related to this incident.

Take a look at the entire post shared by the Redditor about their former workplace: Advertisement a year after laying me off with 30 minutes notice, my old boss asked if I might have a copy of their entire company’s directory on hand

by u/mits66 in antiwork Advertisement Just 24 hours ago, the post was shared, and since then, it has accumulated nearly 24,000 upvotes and continues to receive more. The post has also attracted numerous comments from fellow Reddit users, who have shared their thoughts and opinions on the matter. Advertisement What did Reddit users say about the post and the details shared? Advertisement “Tell them it will cost $1M,” joked a Reddit user. “If you’re not being paid for this, then the answer is simple. No,” suggested another. “Get paid upfront if you intend to do anything. Quote, high fee/ hourly rate. E.g. 4k per hour minimum 12 hours. If not then they can pay the fine/get closed down when it doesn’t suit them.,” added a third. “Dude – They NEED this. Come up with a number, and times it by ten. Negotiate and don’t take less than 5 times the amount,” wrote a fourth. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read US Lucky couple finds rare pearl in clam, uses it to propose The couple found a rare pearl in a clam while eating at... Advertisement