Brain Teaser: Can You Find the 3 Pandas Without Sunglasses?

Seek and Find Puzzle: Spot the second woman in 4 seconds
A search and find puzzle involves locating concealed objects or words. It...
Certainly! Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, known as Dudolf on social media, frequently shares mind-bending brain teasers with his followers.
In one of his latest puzzles, adorable pandas are depicted wearing stylish sunglasses, but there are a few sneaky pandas without shades hiding among them.
Can you take up the challenge and spot all the pandas without sunglasses? Get ready to focus your eyes and put your puzzle-solving skills to the test!
“Three pandas don’t wear sunglasses. Can you find them?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The black-and-white brain teaser features pandas hanging out together. All of them are wearing sunglasses except three of them. Can you spot them? Well, your time starts now…
Just a few hours ago, the intriguing brain teaser was posted on Facebook by Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, the Hungarian artist. Since its posting, the puzzle has garnered an impressive 850 reactions, along with over 150 shares and numerous comments from intrigued followers. People are captivated by this mind-bending challenge!
An individual wrote, “I found two bow ties, a glass of beverage, a bottle of soda, a cowboy hat, a necktie, a peace sign panda and a waving panda…what was I looking for again? Thank you, Gergely! I love these.” “Already knew it would be an uphill challenge once I read the ‘question’. After staring for a while, I suddenly found two in quick succession! The third took a while more, but I’m glad I managed it,” expressed another. A third commented, “Found them and loved the panda with the coke.” “Ah, this one is super cute. I am always happy when you make a new one! Thank you for your art!” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “Found them! But my eyes! My eyes! This was so hard. I found them, though! Thank you,” posted a fifth.
Kudos to everyone who managed to spot all three pandas that aren’t wearing sunglasses in the brain teaser! If you’re still on the hunt for those elusive animals, don’t give up – we’re cheering you on! And for those curious to see the solution, the image below reveals the pandas you’ve been looking for.
If you’re seeking more brain teasers to put your mind to the test, why not give these shopping-inspired ones a shot?
These puzzles will challenge your observation skills as you search for hidden items like sunglasses and shoes adorned with polka dots.
Get ready for some shopping-themed brain fun!
