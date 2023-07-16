Brain teaser: Can you identify these vegetables by their emojis?

YouTube video challenges viewers to guess vegetables by emojis.

The video has gone viral, with many people sharing their scores and reactions in the comments section.

Some viewers found the puzzles easy, while others found them challenging.

Are you fond of brain teasers that challenge you to find unconventional solutions to problems? If so, We have an entertaining video recommendation for you.

On the YouTube channel called Planetworm Riddles & Tests, you’ll find a compilation of puzzles where you need to guess the names of various vegetables by interpreting combinations of emojis.

It’s a fun challenge that can leave you both happy and entertained. The video contains multiple questions, and the goal is to identify each vegetable before the answer is revealed on the screen.

Check it out for an enjoyable brain-teasing experience!