Brazilian Woman Falls in Love with Mobile Phone Thief

Brazilian woman falls in love with the thief who stole her phone.

Thief’s interest sparked when he saw her pictures on the stolen phone.

The viral video of the unusual love story gains popularity on social media.

A bizarre love story involving Ajab Prem has surfaced, where a woman fell in love with the thief who stole her mobile phone. The unusual tale of a Brazilian woman named Emanubla has shocked social media users as she ended up giving her heart to the phone thief.

According to a viral video clip on Twitter (X), Emanubla shared her intriguing story in an interview with the media. She recounted how while walking on a road, a thief snatched her phone and made a quick escape. Interestingly, her boyfriend, who was accompanying her at the time, saw pictures of Emanubla on the stolen phone and instantly fell in love with her, regretting his actions of taking the phone.

During the interview, the journalist humorously remarked, “First, you stole her phone and then her heart?” to which the woman’s boyfriend confessed, saying, “Yes, of course.”

Surprisingly, the woman’s boyfriend managed to get her number from the stolen phone and contacted her. Instead of getting angry, Emanubla responded positively, stating that it was a creative way to get someone’s number.

Upon learning about this strange love story, many users have left interesting comments, claiming that such unique occurrences only happen in Brazil. The viral video has garnered over 235,000 views and received numerous likes so far.

