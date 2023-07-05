Bureaucrat’s Video: “How Rivers Are Made” Amazes Internet

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer known for sharing intriguing wildlife facts, recently captivated the internet with a video showcasing the formation of rivers. The video, recorded during a 6 AM foot patrolling session with his team, illustrates the gradual filling of a dried-up riverbed with water.

In his social media post, Mr Kaswan described the video: “This is how rivers are made. The forest is the mother of the river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with the team.”

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 400,000 views and received nearly 9,000 likes. Social media users were grateful to the forest officer for sharing this mesmerizing display of nature’s grandeur.

The video serves as a reminder of the vital role that forests play in forming and sustaining rivers. As rivers continue to shape our landscapes, the efforts of individuals like Mr Kaswan in raising awareness about the environment are crucial for fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of the natural world.