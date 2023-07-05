Bureaucrat’s Video: “How Rivers Are Made” Amazes Internet

Bureaucrat’s Video: “How Rivers Are Made” Amazes Internet

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer known for sharing intriguing wildlife facts, recently captivated the internet with a video showcasing the formation of rivers. The video, recorded during a 6 AM foot patrolling session with his team, illustrates the gradual filling of a dried-up riverbed with water.

In his social media post, Mr Kaswan described the video: “This is how rivers are made. The forest is the mother of the river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with the team.”

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 400,000 views and received nearly 9,000 likes. Social media users were grateful to the forest officer for sharing this mesmerizing display of nature’s grandeur.

The video serves as a reminder of the vital role that forests play in forming and sustaining rivers. As rivers continue to shape our landscapes, the efforts of individuals like Mr Kaswan in raising awareness about the environment are crucial for fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of the natural world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story