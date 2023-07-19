Burger King’s Barbie-Inspired Meal for Movie Launch

Burger King in Brazil has launched a special themed meal to celebrate the release of the new Barbie movie. The meal features a cheeseburger topped with bacon and a bright pink sauce, along with a pink vanilla-flavoured milkshake, a ring doughnut with pink frostings, and a side of Ken’s fries.

However, the meal has received a mixed response from fast-food fans, with some comparing the pink sauce in the burger to “chewed bubblegum.”

The Barbie movie, based on the franchise dolls, is set to be released in the UK later this week. The production required so much bright pink paint that it reportedly wiped out an entire company’s global supply.

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in the film, while Ryan Gosling takes on the role of Ken.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Burger King BR (@burgerkingbr)

This Barbie-themed burger launch comes shortly after Burger King’s introduction of the ‘Real Cheeseburger’ in Thailand, a meatless burger featuring a massive 20 slices of American cheese. The new menu item has divided opinions, with some praising its cheesiness as “heaven,” while others find it “revolting.”

Advertisement

The Barbie-inspired meal and the Real Cheeseburger continue to spark interest and debate among fast-food enthusiasts around the world.

Also Read Cheesy Burger King’s Sensation Takes Thailand by Storm Burger King has sparked a social media frenzy in Thailand with its...