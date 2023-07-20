Can you count more than 5 circles in this brain teaser?

Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches
In the vast realm of Twitter, an enthralling brain teaser has emerged, capturing the undivided attention of users.
Shared by Prashant Sahu, CEO of Suryanandan.net, the puzzling image showcases several circles set against a pink background. The challenge is to accurately count the total number of circles.
The caption poses the question, “Kitna circles hai” (how many circles are there?), with four answer options provided.
Contrary to popular belief, the correct answer is not 5; there are more circles to be spotted. Have you taken a shot at counting them all?
Since its posting on July 17, the brain teaser has garnered an impressive 20,400 views and continues to attract more attention.
The intriguing puzzle has sparked a flurry of responses, with numerous users sharing their thoughts in the comments section.
Its popularity shows no signs of slowing down as more people engage with the captivating challenge.
“9 circles and one dot,” posted an individual. “Seriously I had to search the web,” joked another. A third wrote, “Only 9, as per your options.” “5 black circles and 4 pink circles. Total 9 circles,” expressed a fourth. The comments section is replete with the number ‘9’. What do you think about this brain teaser? How many circles were you able to count in this brain teaser without looking at the comments?
