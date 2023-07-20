Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Can you count more than 5 circles in this brain teaser?

Can you count more than 5 circles in this brain teaser?

Articles
Advertisement
Can you count more than 5 circles in this brain teaser?

Can you count more than 5 circles in this brain teaser?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Brain teaser with circles goes viral on Twitter.
  • People are challenged to count the number of circles.
  • The puzzle has attracted over 20,000 views.
Advertisement

In the vast realm of Twitter, an enthralling brain teaser has emerged, capturing the undivided attention of users.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shared by Prashant Sahu, CEO of Suryanandan.net, the puzzling image showcases several circles set against a pink background. The challenge is to accurately count the total number of circles.

The caption poses the question, “Kitna circles hai” (how many circles are there?), with four answer options provided.

Contrary to popular belief, the correct answer is not 5; there are more circles to be spotted. Have you taken a shot at counting them all?

Advertisement

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on the micro-blogging site here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since its posting on July 17, the brain teaser has garnered an impressive 20,400 views and continues to attract more attention.

Advertisement

The intriguing puzzle has sparked a flurry of responses, with numerous users sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Its popularity shows no signs of slowing down as more people engage with the captivating challenge.

Advertisement

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the intriguing brain teaser here:

“9 circles and one dot,” posted an individual. “Seriously I had to search the web,” joked another. A third wrote, “Only 9, as per your options.” “5 black circles and 4 pink circles. Total 9 circles,” expressed a fourth. The comments section is replete with the number ‘9’. What do you think about this brain teaser? How many circles were you able to count in this brain teaser without looking at the comments?

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement

Also Read

Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches
Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches

A Twitter user's mom gave him a sample of the dal she...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story