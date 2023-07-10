Can you determine if this man is sitting inside the home or outside?

The caption asks, “Is the man in the house or not?”

Is the man seated inside or outside the home?

Most of us like deciphering optical puzzles in our own time. This is one of the reasons optical illusion-related social media posts attract our attention and frequently go viral.

There are many optical illusions available, from quickly finding a hidden cat to deciphering hidden words in an image.

Take, for instance, this optical illusion that has baffled people everywhere. The image depicts a man sitting at a table and chair with a dog by his side.

A house can also be seen in the image. Identifying whether he is seated inside or outside the house is the current task. It sounds so easy, doesn’t it?

However, we wager that when you look at the optical illusion, you’ll struggle to understand it.

The image was submitted on the Optical Illusions Reddit site by a member who uses the screen name volossaveroniki. The caption asks, “Is the man in the house or not?” and includes the optical illusion.

Take a look at the optical illusion picture right here:

What are your thoughts on this optical trick? Is the man seated inside or outside the home? Since it was posted three days ago on Reddit, the optical illusion has gotten more than 260 upvotes and counting. Even more, people left comments with their ideas.

Here’s how people reacted to the optical illusion:

A Redditor posted, “People seriously answering the question? Bruh, there is no answer. This is an optical illusion, impossible to make in real life. The roof makes it obvious that it’s the exterior of the house, but the floor makes it obvious that it’s the interior. Therefore, a logical paradox.”

“I agree with no. Either the house is missing 2 walls, and the space he occupies isn’t inside an enclosed room and would not be considered “in a house,” but rather near a weird 2-walled structure; or the house has all 4 walls and he is standing on a wood floor outside the house. Either way, he is outside the house,” added another.

A third expressed, “I like this one.” “He is the house,” joked a fourth. A fifth shared, “How could he be in the house if we can see everything?” “He’s outside on the patio,” remarked a sixth. A seventh joined, “Well the man is on the floorboards that are attached to the walls. The home doesn’t have a ceiling. Technically, he is still outside.”

