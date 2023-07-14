Can You Find the Man on the Mountain in 5 Seconds?

In the given picture puzzle, there is an image of a man climbing a steep rocky mountain. The climb appears to be risky and challenging.

However, if you examine the picture closely, you’ll discover that there is a hidden second person in the puzzle.

Your task is to locate this second man within a time limit of 5 seconds. Make sure to use your time wisely, as the clock is ticking.

Good luck in finding the second man! If you haven’t found him yet, don’t worry. The solution will be provided at the end.