Can You Solve This 5-Second Math Puzzle?

Math puzzle from YouTube sparks diverse reactions online

The puzzle challenges viewers to find the combined value of fruits

Some find it easy, while others are baffled

Advertisement

Puzzles provide enjoyable challenges that encourage thinking outside the box. If you love solving brain teasers, here’s an interesting maths puzzle from YouTube.

While it may appear simple at first, it can become tricky if you’re not attentive. Are you prepared to learn more about this puzzle?

“Try to solve the easiest brain teaser driving the internet insane. It is not as easy as it looks. You must find the value of each fruit by solving the equations,” reads the caption posted along with a video.

Advertisement In the puzzle video, various pictures of fruits are displayed, along with their corresponding total values. Your task is to determine the combined value of a different combination of fruits. To fully engage with the challenge, you might consider pausing the video while solving it. Keep in mind that the actual answer will be revealed only at the end of the clip. Advertisement Enjoy the puzzling experience! Advertisement

Take a look at this maths puzzle:

Advertisement Despite the video being a few years old, if you haven’t encountered it yet, you’ll thoroughly enjoy solving this fascinating puzzle. Isn’t it intriguing? The comments section of the clip is filled with various reactions from people who have attempted to solve it. Some found it easy, while others expressed how it completely baffled them. Advertisement It’s a puzzle that has sparked interest and diverse responses from its audience. Advertisement Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the maths puzzle: “My teacher gave this to us as a warm-up and the entire class got it right,” shared a YouTube user. “I found this incredibly simple, thanks for showing it!” joined another. “On the third equation, I kept going, ‘This is impossible! Since we don’t know the value of the coconut and there is a space in the front, there are two variables! We can only figure an equation out if only one of the variables is unknown!’ Then I clicked the ‘Play’ button and I felt like a complete idiot,” expressed a third. “I thought it was 16 at first because I overlooked the number of coconuts and bananas,” wrote a fourth. Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read The Bank Tavern: The Restaurant With a 4-Year Waiting List The Bank Tavern in Bristol, UK, has a 4-year waiting list for...