Can you spot the three elusive bananas in this picture?

Brain teaser with hidden bananas among Pikachus goes viral.

People struggle to find bananas due to their similarity in color to Pikachus.

Some have found all three bananas, while others have had to watch the video.

Advertisement

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, has created a challenging brain teaser that is perplexing puzzle enthusiasts.

The objective appears simple: find hidden bananas within a crowd of cute Pikachus.

However, the similarity in color between the Pikachus and bananas makes it a truly puzzling task.

The brain teaser, shared on Facebook, showcases Pikachus engaged in various activities, such as wearing colorful hats and enjoying music.

Among these adorable creatures, three bananas are cleverly concealed, testing the observation skills of those attempting to solve the puzzle.

Get ready to embark on a journey through the world of Pikachus and unravel the mystery of the elusive bananas.