Can you spot the three elusive bananas in this picture?

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, has created a challenging brain teaser that is perplexing puzzle enthusiasts.
The objective appears simple: find hidden bananas within a crowd of cute Pikachus.
However, the similarity in color between the Pikachus and bananas makes it a truly puzzling task.
The brain teaser, shared on Facebook, showcases Pikachus engaged in various activities, such as wearing colorful hats and enjoying music.
Among these adorable creatures, three bananas are cleverly concealed, testing the observation skills of those attempting to solve the puzzle.
Get ready to embark on a journey through the world of Pikachus and unravel the mystery of the elusive bananas.
Within just 24 hours of being shared on Facebook, the brain teaser has garnered an impressive response.
It has accumulated over 600 reactions and continues to attract more. Additionally, the intriguing puzzle has been reshared nearly 200 times and has generated a multitude of comments from Facebook users, sparking lively discussions and engagement.
“Haven’t found a single one but every time I go back to look I find another Pikachu doing something I hadn’t noticed before, lol,” posted a Facebook user.
Another added, “I’ve only found two so far, now I have to wait to find the third one until my eyes go back to normal, lol.”
“So cute!! I found the first one and then sort of forgot I was supposed to be looking for bananas, but I managed to find them all in the end. Love the different Pokemon in the picture. I especially like the expression of the squirted Pikachu,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Oh my gosh by far the hardest one yet! And it’s not their ears. People, don’t be fooled by their banana-looking ears.” “I only found 2 and had to watch the video for the third one. Was hard!” remarked a fifth.
