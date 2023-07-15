- Man tricks his hat-stealing cat with two beanies.
- Cat is left bewildered when it steals one beanie and sees another one on the man’s head.
- The video has gone viral with over 9.7 million views.
Pet owners often enjoy capturing the playful behavior of their cats and sharing these videos online.
These delightful clips not only entertain people but also can instantly brighten someone’s day.
For instance, there’s a hilarious video on Instagram featuring a man who tricks his hat-stealing cat.
The video begins with a cat lounging on a small hammock attached to a wall. Suddenly, a man wearing a beanie appears below the hammock, prompting the cat to reach down and snatch the hat.
The video captures the cat repeating this behavior several times until the man decides to play a prank on it.
He cleverly wears two beanies instead of one, leaving the cat utterly bewildered when it steals the hat and discovers another one on the man’s head.
Take a look at the video showing how a man pranked his cat:
Did the video bring a smile to your face? You’re not alone in your amusement.
Numerous viewers expressed their reactions in the comments section of the Instagram post, describing how the prank left the cat utterly perplexed.
Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the cat being tricked:
“The confusion at the end is priceless,” posted an Instagram user. “Cat was like: Wait A Damn Minute,” shared another. “He looked offended lmao,” expressed a third. “The cat: Wait, that’s illegal,” commented a fourth. “He was pissed you had the second hat,” wrote a fifth.
Since its posting on July 1st, the video has achieved an extraordinary level of viral success. It has already garnered nearly 9.7 million views, with the numbers rapidly climbing.
What are your impressions of this mischievous cat video? Did it elicit hearty laughter from you as well?
