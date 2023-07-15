Advertisement Man tricks his hat-stealing cat with two beanies.

Cat is left bewildered when it steals one beanie and sees another one on the man’s head.

The video has gone viral with over 9.7 million views.

Pet owners often enjoy capturing the playful behavior of their cats and sharing these videos online.

These delightful clips not only entertain people but also can instantly brighten someone’s day.

For instance, there’s a hilarious video on Instagram featuring a man who tricks his hat-stealing cat.

The video begins with a cat lounging on a small hammock attached to a wall. Suddenly, a man wearing a beanie appears below the hammock, prompting the cat to reach down and snatch the hat.

The video captures the cat repeating this behavior several times until the man decides to play a prank on it.

He cleverly wears two beanies instead of one, leaving the cat utterly bewildered when it steals the hat and discovers another one on the man’s head.