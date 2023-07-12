Canadian Farmer’s Emoji Results in $62,000 Fine for Flax Failure

A Canadian farmer was sentenced to pay more than C$82,000 ($61,784) in damages after an emoji misunderstanding was settled by a Saskatchewan judge who ruled that a thumbs-up image is sufficient to accept contractual requirements.

Chris Achter, the owner of a farm in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, responded with a thumbs-up emoji to a snapshot of a flax-buying contract emailed to him by a grains buyer in 2021.

When the delivery date approached months later, the buyer, who had been doing business with Achter for several years, did not receive the flax.

According to a June court judgement published in local media this week, this sparked “a far-flung search for the equivalent of the Rosetta Stone in cases from Israel, New York State, and some tribunals in Canada” to determine what a thumbs-up emoji meant.

The buyer, South West Terminal, claimed that the emoji suggested approval of contractual terms, although Achter said that he used the thumbs-up picture solely to show receipt of the contract, not consent.

Judge T.J. Keene stated in a summary judgement that “I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Chris okayed or approved the contract just like he had done before except this time he used a thumbs-up emoji.”

Keene added, “In my opinion the signature requirement was met by the thumbs-up emoji originating from Chris and his unique cell phone.”

