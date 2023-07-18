AI turns Hera Pheri into a Christopher Nolan movie
Optical illusions possess the ability to challenge our perception of reality. Within the realm of optical illusion-based images, videos, and artworks, there exists a variety that initially appears genuine, yet upon closer observation, transforms into something entirely different.
Presently, a video showcasing a comparable optical illusion achieved through candles has gained immense popularity. Initially, it presents a seemingly arranged display of candles but gradually reveals a hidden picture.
Twitter user Nikola 3 shared an intriguing video showcasing an optical illusion crafted using ordinary candles.
Initially, the video displays candles illuminated on the floor, arranged in a specific manner.
Nevertheless, as the footage unfolds, it unveils the surprising revelation that the candles have been ingeniously positioned to form a cube.
An interesting optical illusion created with the help of ordinary candles👌 pic.twitter.com/XlSY05fFnE
— nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) July 17, 2023
Just a day ago, this post garnered over 10,000 views and received more than 200 likes after being shared.
It joins the ranks of another viral optical illusion video posted on the Crazy Optical Illusions Twitter account. This particular illusion features two discs, one yellow and one blue, which initially give the impression of rotating.
However, the truth is revealed through a text overlay in the video, explaining that the discs are not actually moving. Instead, it is the arrows that are deceiving the viewer’s brain.
This optical illusion gained popularity back in February and has since accumulated over 4.3 million views, with the numbers steadily increasing.
Many individuals who came across the video took the opportunity to leave comments and share their thoughts on the captivating illusion.
