Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Optical illusions: Candle illusion tricks the brain into seeing a cube

Optical illusions: Candle illusion tricks the brain into seeing a cube

Articles
Advertisement
Optical illusions: Candle illusion tricks the brain into seeing a cube

Optical illusions: Candle illusion tricks the brain into seeing a cube

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A video of an optical illusion created with candles has gone viral.
  • The illusion tricks the viewer into seeing a cube, when in reality the candles are arranged in a specific pattern.
  • The video has been viewed over 10,000 times and received more than 200 likes.
Advertisement

Optical illusions possess the ability to challenge our perception of reality.  Within the realm of optical illusion-based images, videos, and artworks, there exists a variety that initially appears genuine, yet upon closer observation, transforms into something entirely different.

Presently, a video showcasing a comparable optical illusion achieved through candles has gained immense popularity. Initially, it presents a seemingly arranged display of candles but gradually reveals a hidden picture.

Advertisement

What is shown in this viral optical illusion made using candles?

Advertisement

Twitter user Nikola 3 shared an intriguing video showcasing an optical illusion crafted using ordinary candles.

Initially, the video displays candles illuminated on the floor, arranged in a specific manner.

Nevertheless, as the footage unfolds, it unveils the surprising revelation that the candles have been ingeniously positioned to form a cube.

Advertisement

Watch this video of this interesting optical illusion here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just a day ago, this post garnered over 10,000 views and received more than 200 likes after being shared.

It joins the ranks of another viral optical illusion video posted on the Crazy Optical Illusions Twitter account. This particular illusion features two discs, one yellow and one blue, which initially give the impression of rotating.

Advertisement

However, the truth is revealed through a text overlay in the video, explaining that the discs are not actually moving. Instead, it is the arrows that are deceiving the viewer’s brain.

This optical illusion gained popularity back in February and has since accumulated over 4.3 million views, with the numbers steadily increasing.

Many individuals who came across the video took the opportunity to leave comments and share their thoughts on the captivating illusion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

AI turns Hera Pheri into a Christopher Nolan movie
AI turns Hera Pheri into a Christopher Nolan movie

Artist Sahid SK used AI to reimagine Hera Pheri cast as a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story