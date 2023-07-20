Canoe Team Sets World Record Paddling the Mississippi River

A remarkable achievement has been accomplished by a team of four men who embarked on a canoe journey from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico, officially securing the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team.

Scott Miller, Judson Steinback, Paul Cox, and Wally Werderich completed the challenging expedition in an impressive 16 days, 20 hours, and 16 minutes. This astounding feat was confirmed by GWR, surpassing the previous record of 17 days, 19 hours, and 46 minutes, set in 2021.

Miller, the leader of the Mississippi Speed Record team, expressed a sense of relief and joy at the official recognition of their accomplishment. “Honestly, I do think now that it is Guinness-official, I realized I was under some stress,” Miller shared with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “I feel like now I can fully enjoy it.”

This exceptional feat of endurance and determination has not only earned them a place in the Guinness World Records but also serves as an inspiration to others, showcasing the power of teamwork and perseverance in conquering extraordinary challenges.

