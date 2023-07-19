Cat’s Violent Reaction to Lookalike Toy Goes Viral

Indian, Pakistani friends reunite in London after 31 years
A video showcasing a ginger cat possibly exhibiting signs of jealousy is gaining popularity on social media.
Despite the common perception of cats being aloof and unpossessive, this particular video captures the ginger cat’s reaction when its owner cuddles a stuffed toy resembling the pet.
As soon as the owner steps away, the cat swiftly pounces on the toy. The clip was shared on Instagram by Abram Engle, renowned for creating videos featuring his ginger cat Kurt.
So far, this video has gathered over 15 lakh likes since it was posted on June 18. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “kurt is jealous but he dont want you to know, he has a cool reputation to keep.”
Another person joked, “You cat to be kitten me right meow!😱 I hate to sound Kurt, but that stuffed animal’s presence obviously hurt his felines.”
In December 2019, Engle and Kurt rose to prominence on social media when Engle uploaded a video of his cat dancing to Don Toliver’s “No Idea.”
This video caused Engle’s TikTok followers to skyrocket from 8,000 to 1 million in a single day. What’s intriguing is that Engle had only adopted Kurt a month prior, in November 2019.
Since then, Engle and his feline companion have gathered a substantial following on various social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
