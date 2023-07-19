Cat’s Violent Reaction to Lookalike Toy Goes Viral

Ginger cat exhibits signs of jealousy when the owner cuddles a stuffed toy resembling the pet.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with over 15 lakh likes.

Cat’s owner, Abram Engle, is renowned for creating videos featuring his ginger cat Kurt.

As soon as the owner steps away, the cat swiftly pounces on the toy. The clip was shared on Instagram by Abram Engle, renowned for creating videos featuring his ginger cat Kurt.