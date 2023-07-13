Cheesy Burger King’s Sensation Takes Thailand by Storm

Burger King has sparked a social media frenzy in Thailand with its latest unconventional menu offering—a “real cheeseburger” comprising a whopping 20 slices of American cheese but no meat. The fast-food chain’s announcement of the peculiar creation quickly gained attention, with Burger King stating, “This is no joke. This is for real.”

Priced at just $3.10, significantly lower than the regular beef-infused cheeseburger at $10.90, the 20-slice cheese sandwich hit the shelves on Monday, captivating adventurous food enthusiasts across the country. The viral sensation led to an unexpected surge in demand, prompting one Burger King location in Bangkok to temporarily suspend delivery orders to ensure an ample supply for in-store customers.

While the concept excited cheese lovers, some found the excessive amount overwhelming. Im Jeepetch, a 25-year-old customer, admitted, “I like cheese on my burgers, but this was a bit too much. I could only finish half of it.” She emphasized the importance of striking the right balance in food combinations.

Burger King’s audacious creation not only generated online buzz but also sparked discussions about unique culinary experiences. Whether it will become a staple item on the menu or remain a limited-time novelty, the 20-slice cheeseburger has certainly left an indelible mark on Thailand’s fast-food landscape, captivating taste buds and igniting conversations about the limits of cheese indulgence.

