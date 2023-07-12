Scientists predict that future generations or extraterrestrial beings examining Earth’s sediment layers 500,000 years from now will discover compelling evidence of a significant shift that occurred half a million years earlier: chicken bones. These findings support the notion that rapid human activities and their far-reaching impact have propelled Earth into a new geological epoch known as the Anthropocene or the “era of humans.”

Beyond other recognizable markers like greenhouse gas emissions, nuclear waste, microplastics, and invasive species, chicken bones offer a unique and telling story. These bones are a testament to human ingenuity and intervention in the natural order, as modern meat chickens bear little resemblance to their ancestors or wild counterparts. They exhibit distinct characteristics in terms of body size, skeletal structure, bone chemistry, and genetics. The very existence of these engineered animals demonstrates humanity’s ability to manipulate nature.

The breeding of modern broiler chickens, derived from the red junglefowl domesticated in Southeast Asia thousands of years ago, accelerated after World War II, resulting in the rotund and short-lived creatures we see today. Their rapid evolution, occurring within mere decades, is an extraordinary phenomenon.

Moreover, broiler chickens have become ubiquitous across the globe, accompanying human populations wherever they exist. With approximately 33 billion chickens at any given time, their biomass surpasses that of all wild bird species combined. The remains of these widely consumed animals will undoubtedly leave a prominent and unmistakable imprint in the future geological record, serving as a symbol of humanity’s dominance and transformation of the biosphere.

In summary, chicken bones serve as compelling evidence of how human actions have reshaped the Earth, leaving an indelible mark on its geological timeline.

