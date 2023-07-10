Schoolchildren on a trip to the Devon coast got quite a fright when they spotted what appeared to be a great white shark fin in the sea. The sighting occurred during a sea safari in Torquay, prompting their teacher to alert boat captain Ron Hughes.

However, suspicions arose when Mr Hughes approached the object and noticed it hadn’t moved. Confirming his doubts, he pulled the fin out of the water to discover it was attached to a wooden frame. The “shark fin” was actually a carved piece made from hardened insulation foam and painted dark grey. It had been deliberately placed about 300 meters off the coast.

Expressing his dismay on Facebook, Mr Hughes remarked that pranks like this could negatively impact coastal businesses and contribute to marine littering. He emphasized that there has never been any evidence of great white sharks in South Devon.

The anonymous prankster responsible for the hoax later admitted their intention was to create a personal video. They reassured the community that there was no reason to fear the sea. The incident brought to mind the iconic shark fin prank from the film Jaws, with one comment aptly referencing the famous line, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat!”

While the prank may have caused a temporary scare, it serves as a reminder to approach such sightings with skepticism and verify their authenticity.

