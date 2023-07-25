Chimpanzee Shows Gratitude by Washing JC Pieri’s Hands

Viral Video Shows How Cakes Are Made In Bulk, People Horrified
Wildlife photographer and French director JC Pieri posted a video that beautifully captures this touching interaction.
In the footage, Pieri is sitting with a chimpanzee who gestures for his help in drinking water. The compassionate chimp uses Pieri’s hand to collect water from the ground and drinks from it.
However, what truly tugs at the heartstrings is when the chimpanzee goes the extra mile and gently washes Pieri’s hands after drinking from them, displaying its care and trust towards its human companion.
This remarkable moment exemplifies the deep bond that can exist between humans and animals, leaving everyone in awe of the connection they share.
People flooded the comment section talking about how close chimps are to humans and how ‘pure’ that clip was. A user commented, “Animals have more humanity than humans today” while another one said, “I just want to be tha man and experience that wonderful moment.” A user comically said, “I swear they can talk but they just don’t wanna pay the taxes.”
On Pieri’s social media handle, you can discover several other endearing interactions between him and the chimpanzee, showcasing their strong bond.
Among these, there’s a heartwarming reel where the chimpanzee is seen playfully engaging with Pieri’s camera.
The chimp even takes part in the experience by scrolling through the photographer’s gallery and looking at the photos that Pieri had captured.
These delightful moments further highlight the special connection and mutual understanding shared between them.
This clip stunned netizens who wondered how intelligent chimpanzees could be. A person commented on that post saying, “We need to connect more with animals.” Another said, “Amazing interaction with a beautiful creature… so clever.”
