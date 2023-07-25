Chimpanzee Shows Gratitude by Washing JC Pieri’s Hands

Advertisement Wildlife photographer JC Pieri captured a video of a chimpanzee washing his hands after drinking water from them.

The video has gone viral, with people praising the chimpanzee’s intelligence and compassion.

Pieri has other videos of his interactions with the chimpanzee, which show their close bond.

Wildlife photographer and French director JC Pieri posted a video that beautifully captures this touching interaction.

In the footage, Pieri is sitting with a chimpanzee who gestures for his help in drinking water. The compassionate chimp uses Pieri’s hand to collect water from the ground and drinks from it.

However, what truly tugs at the heartstrings is when the chimpanzee goes the extra mile and gently washes Pieri’s hands after drinking from them, displaying its care and trust towards its human companion.

This remarkable moment exemplifies the deep bond that can exist between humans and animals, leaving everyone in awe of the connection they share.

People flooded the comment section talking about how close chimps are to humans and how ‘pure’ that clip was. A user commented, “Animals have more humanity than humans today” while another one said, “I just want to be tha man and experience that wonderful moment.” A user comically said, “I swear they can talk but they just don’t wanna pay the taxes.”