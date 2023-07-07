Chinese Scientists Cover Glacier with White Sheets: Here’s Why

A group of scientists in southwestern China embarked on a challenging expedition to the Dagu Glacier, hoping to slow its rapid melting caused by global warming. They planned to cover a portion of the glacier with sun-reflecting sheets made of cellulose acetate, a natural fibre, to shield it from the heat and potentially preserve some of its ice. However, the researchers were aware that such measures could only provide temporary relief. The ultimate solution lies in reducing carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming.

While covering smaller, stationary glaciers with reflective sheets has shown promise in reducing melting, it is not practical for larger glaciers that constantly move. Moreover, the use of chemicals or plastic particles in these sheets could harm local ecosystems and water quality. Some experts suggest alternative approaches, such as depositing artificial snow or focusing on overall climate preservation.

The project at Dagu Glacier is supported by the local tourism bureau and Tencent Holdings Ltd., emphasizing the economic benefits of saving the glacier. However, the key message remains the urgent need to cut carbon emissions. The Tibetan Plateau, home to these glaciers, has lost over 15% of its glaciers in just five decades. With glaciers retreating worldwide, their preservation is critical to prevent rising sea levels and devastating floods.

