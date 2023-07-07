Chinese Woman’s Use Rice Cooker In Train Stuns Internet

A viral video capturing a Chinese woman cooking rice on a high-speed train has become a viral sensation on Chinese social media. In the footage, the woman is seen using a rice cooker placed on the tray table in front of her and her husband. While the surrounding passengers were surprised and intrigued by this unusual sight, the couple appears oblivious to the attention they’re attracting. It was reported that they were able to power the rice cooker using an electrical outlet meant for charging mobile devices.

China Railway has explicitly prohibited the use of high-powered electrical appliances and potentially dangerous items like rice cookers on trains. However, incidents like these continue to occur, drawing both criticism and amusement from netizens.

This video follows other recent incidents that have gained attention in China, such as a man smoking in the train’s toilet, causing a slowdown and a heated argument over a seat on a flight involving an elderly woman. The video has received thousands of comments and sparked discussions about train etiquette and safety.

The combination of the unexpected and humorous nature of the video has made it widely shared and discussed online, captivating viewers across the country.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, “She dares to cook rice this time. Will she make a hotpot next time? An unbelievable woman.”

Another user wrote, “It’s very dangerous. If everyone cooks, what would happen?”

A third person wrote, “Is it possible that she brought a rice cooker with cooked rice?”