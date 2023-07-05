Climate Activists Block Spanish Golf Course Holes

Climate activists belonging to Extinction Rebellion (XR) carried out a symbolic protest on Sunday by plugging the holes on ten golf courses across Spain. Their actions were aimed at highlighting the sport’s excessive water usage, particularly during a severe drought that Europe is currently experiencing.

Under the cover of darkness, XR activists filled in the golf course holes in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, the Basque Country, Navarra, and the Balearic Island of Ibiza. The protest sought to denounce what the group called “the waste of water during one of the worst droughts Europe has ever suffered.”

Some activists used cement to block the holes, while others filled them with seedlings. Banners reading “Alert: drought! Golf closed for climate justice” were also displayed. XR, known for its attention-grabbing tactics, aims to raise awareness about the perils faced by the planet through direct action.

According to XR, a single golf course hole consumes more than 100,000 liters of water daily to maintain the surrounding greenery. Citing data from the Spanish NGO Ecologists In Action, the group highlighted that Spain has 437 golf courses that are irrigated on a daily basis. The water consumption of these golf courses is claimed to exceed that of the combined populations of Madrid and Barcelona, serving the entertainment of a mere 0.6 percent of the population.

XR further criticized the “irresponsibility and sheer cynicism” of allowing this “elitist pastime” to continue while Spain faces water scarcity, causing significant losses for rural communities dependent on water for their crops.

Experts have warned that certain regions of Spain are currently experiencing the driest conditions in a thousand years, with reservoirs depleted to half their normal capacity. The continent also witnessed the hottest summer on record in 2022, with the drought being the most severe in at least 500 years.

The recent action on golf courses in Spain adds to a series of similar protests carried out in Malaga, Seville, Almeria, and Cordoba. XR stated that these protests are part of a broader international movement aimed at targeting the wealthy elite, symbolized by their golf courses, private jets, and luxury vehicles. The group argues that such extravagant leisure activities consume essential resources that the planet cannot afford.

As part of their demands, XR is calling for an immediate and democratically-agreed plan to regulate water use, including restrictions on watering golf course greens. The protest aims to draw attention to the urgent need for sustainable water management and responsible consumption in the face of worsening environmental crises.