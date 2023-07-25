Advertisement
Edition: English
Company fires top performer as warning to others

Articles
A recent post on a subreddit dedicated to workplace experiences has generated significant attention and dissatisfaction. The post revolves around a Reddit user’s account of their company’s actions, alleging that they terminated one of their most accomplished employees solely to make a statement and impart a lesson to other staff members. This narrative has sparked irritation among readers.

“Company fired a top performer to show us that they can fire anybody at will,” reads the heading shared by the Reddit user.

Following that, the Reddit user proceeded to provide a comprehensive account of their specific circumstances and the events leading up to the aforementioned incident.

“Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom, and saying the door is open if we don’t like it etc,”

“they wrote. In the next few lines, they added that the company fired a coworker who was a top performer. “Our direct manager told us they fired him as an EXAMPLE, that we shouldn’t fight with management for stuff like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say,” the Reddit user also explained.

