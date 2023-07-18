Company fires top performer as warning to others

Following that, the Reddit user proceeded to provide a comprehensive account of their specific circumstances and the events leading up to the aforementioned incident.

“Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom, and saying the door is open if we don’t like it etc,” they wrote. In the next few lines, they added that the company fired a coworker who was a top performer. “Our direct manager told us they fired him as an EXAMPLE, that we shouldn’t fight with management for stuff like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say,” the Reddit user also explained.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post about the company firing an employee to prove a point:

Advertisement The post elicited a range of responses from individuals who shared their opinions and reactions. Commenters expressed their disapproval of the company’s actions, labeling them as “unfair.” Additionally, some users posed inquiries to the original poster, seeking further clarification on the details shared in the post. Advertisement Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the post about the firing of an employee: “They fired the top performer so they could steal his big commission check. Then they used that to try to scare the rest of you,” shared a Reddit user. “So why do you stay?” asked another. To which, the original poster replied, “Still looking for another job.” A third added, “Everybody needs to leave at once, convince them.” A fourth joined, “I don’t see this working out the way the company expects. A lot of times it takes one person leaving or getting fired to trigger a mass exodus, especially if you know they aren’t above firing someone to prove a point.” A fifth wrote, “New job time.” Advertisement Approximately 11 hours ago, the Reddit user shared the post, which has since garnered nearly 300 upvotes and continues to receive positive feedback. I would like to know your perspective on the content of the post, where the user describes their company’s decision to dismiss a high-performing employee to impart a lesson to other staff members. Advertisement What are your thoughts on this matter? Advertisement Advertisement