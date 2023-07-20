Company Fires Top Performer to ‘Teach Others a Lesson’

A company’s decision to terminate one of its top-performing employees as a lesson to others has sparked outrage on social media. The news was shared on Reddit, where a user detailed the unsettling actions of their employer. The company fired the accomplished employee simply to showcase their authority to dismiss anyone at their discretion.

The Redditor’s post shed light on several concerning practices within the company, including upper management allegedly stealing commissions from workers, not honouring contract terms, and enforcing strict bathroom policies. The user also mentioned that they were threatened with termination due to being demotivated, a result of having their commissions taken away.

“Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom and saying the door is open if we don’t like it etc,” the Redditor said in the post.

“The other day they threatened to fire me because I was demotivated, demotivated because they stole my commissions. Today they fired a coworker who was a top performer and just behind me in sales figures,” the post further said.

However, the most shocking incident occurred when the company fired a coworker who was a top performer and claimed it was due to him not meeting expectations. The user revealed that the real reason was the company’s attempt to intimidate and dissuade employees from questioning management or raising concerns about commissions and contract breaches.

The post garnered significant attention, with hundreds of upvotes and numerous comments denouncing the company’s actions as unfair and raising concerns about its overall practices. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and appreciating employees, as they are the backbone of any successful company.

“They fired the top performer so they could steal his big commission check. Then they used that to try to scare the rest of you,” commented one Reddit user.

“Sounds like an open and shut civil suit to me. Shame there won’t be criminal charges,” said another.

