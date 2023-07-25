Creative Designer Crafts Exclusive Outfit for Barbie in Collaboration with Oppenheimer

Twitter user Danielle designed a dress inspired by both movies.

The dress can change from black to pink in a split second.

The video of the dress went viral and has over 1.2 million views.

Among the biggest releases this year, Barbie and Oppenheimer have generated significant buzz among fans, leading to a flood of related posts on social media.

People are sharing everything from Barbieheimer memes to their movie-watching experiences. One particular woman stands out as she managed to watch both films on the same day and expressed her love for them in a unique manner.

Twitter user Danielle created a special dress inspired by both movies and shared a video with the caption, “BARBENHEIMER. It took me quite some time to craft this outfit, but I finally did it!”

In the video, she walks in front of an Oppenheimer poster wearing a black outfit. As she walks towards a Barbie poster, she manipulates some strings in her dress, transforming it into a vibrant pink ensemble. Her creativity has left many impressed and garnered attention across social media.

Take a look at this video that shows the woman’s unique dress for Barbie and Oppenheimer:

Netizens expressed awe and admiration in response to the video, with many commenting with gasps of wonder and enthusiastic "wows." Numerous users took to the comments section to share their similar reactions, and some specifically mentioned their love for the impressive dress design. Here's how Twitter users reacted to this video of the special dress: "I LOVE the fringe!," commented a Twitter user. "Wow. What a flex," joined another. "Ummm well this is fabulous," added a third. "It's funny Mission Impossible is in the middle because this is MI level of changing clothes in a split second! Lol," observed a fourth. "This is the coolest thing ever," wrote a fifth. Since its posting on July 23, the video has gone viral and garnered nearly 1.2 million views, with the count still rising. The dress specially designed for Barbie and Oppenheimer has received widespread attention and appreciation. What are your thoughts on this unique creation?