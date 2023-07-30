Cute Baby Elephant Gets the Royal Treatment at Spa

Cardi B Goes Viral for Throwing Microphone at Fan
Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who threw a drink...
If you’re a social media enthusiast, chances are you’ve already fallen in love with baby elephants. Their adorable antics in videos have captured the hearts of people all over.
And today, we have an absolutely precious addition to that collection.
The heartwarming video, shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, features a little orphaned baby elephant who has faced unfortunate circumstances.
In the clip, a caring caretaker can be seen pampering the adorable little one with a soothing oil massage. The baby elephant looks visibly content and thoroughly enjoys the loving attention!
“Spa day for orphan baby elephants at our Kaluku Neonate Unit. The pampering ritual helps to keep the orphans’ skin hydrated & supple, & afford our Keepers and their tiny charges some sweet bonding time,” read the caption.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.