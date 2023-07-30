Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cute Baby Elephant Gets the Royal Treatment at Spa

Cute Baby Elephant Gets the Royal Treatment at Spa

Articles
Advertisement
Cute Baby Elephant Gets the Royal Treatment at Spa
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Baby elephant gets pampered with oil massage at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
  • The video of the cheerful baby elephant melts the hearts of viewers.
  • People express their affection for the video by showering it with heart emojis.

If you’re a social media enthusiast, chances are you’ve already fallen in love with baby elephants. Their adorable antics in videos have captured the hearts of people all over.

And today, we have an absolutely precious addition to that collection.

Advertisement

The heartwarming video, shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, features a little orphaned baby elephant who has faced unfortunate circumstances.

In the clip, a caring caretaker can be seen pampering the adorable little one with a soothing oil massage. The baby elephant looks visibly content and thoroughly enjoys the loving attention!

Advertisement

“Spa day for orphan baby elephants at our Kaluku Neonate Unit. The pampering ritual helps to keep the orphans’ skin hydrated & supple, & afford our Keepers and their tiny charges some sweet bonding time,” read the caption.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post has received an overwhelming response, surpassing 232k views and garnering numerous reactions. The video of the cheerful baby elephant has melted the hearts of viewers, who expressed their affection by showering it with an abundance of heart emojis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the video make you smile today?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Cardi B Goes Viral for Throwing Microphone at Fan
Cardi B Goes Viral for Throwing Microphone at Fan

Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who threw a drink...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story