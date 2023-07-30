Cute Baby Elephant Gets the Royal Treatment at Spa

Advertisement Baby elephant gets pampered with oil massage at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

The video of the cheerful baby elephant melts the hearts of viewers.

People express their affection for the video by showering it with heart emojis.

If you’re a social media enthusiast, chances are you’ve already fallen in love with baby elephants. Their adorable antics in videos have captured the hearts of people all over.

And today, we have an absolutely precious addition to that collection.

The heartwarming video, shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, features a little orphaned baby elephant who has faced unfortunate circumstances.

In the clip, a caring caretaker can be seen pampering the adorable little one with a soothing oil massage. The baby elephant looks visibly content and thoroughly enjoys the loving attention!