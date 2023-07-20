Cute Kitty Can’t Get Enough of Netflix’s Intro Sound

A cat has gone viral after being filmed meowing every time he hears the Netflix intro sound.

The video has been viewed over 17,000 times and has attracted thousands of comments.

People are loving the adorable video and are calling the cat “Netflix cat”.

Netflix is widely popular across the globe, with an extensive collection of shows and movies spanning various genres.

But before diving into a viewing session, many are familiar with the distinctive ‘Tudum’ sound that accompanies the Netflix introduction.

Surprisingly, it’s not just humans who recognize this sound, as demonstrated in an adorable video shared on Instagram by the page fluffy_kittens.

In the video, an endearing cat can be seen meowing every time the iconic ‘tudum’ of Netflix is played.

It’s a heartwarming and amusing sight that showcases the unexpected ways our pets can react to everyday sounds.