Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cute Kitty Can’t Get Enough of Netflix’s Intro Sound

Cute Kitty Can’t Get Enough of Netflix’s Intro Sound

Articles
Advertisement
Cute Kitty Can’t Get Enough of Netflix’s Intro Sound

Cute Kitty Can’t Get Enough of Netflix’s Intro Sound

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A cat has gone viral after being filmed meowing every time he hears the Netflix intro sound.
  • The video has been viewed over 17,000 times and has attracted thousands of comments.
  • People are loving the adorable video and are calling the cat “Netflix cat”.
Advertisement

Netflix is widely popular across the globe, with an extensive collection of shows and movies spanning various genres.

But before diving into a viewing session, many are familiar with the distinctive ‘Tudum’ sound that accompanies the Netflix introduction.

Surprisingly, it’s not just humans who recognize this sound, as demonstrated in an adorable video shared on Instagram by the page fluffy_kittens.

In the video, an endearing cat can be seen meowing every time the iconic ‘tudum’ of Netflix is played.

It’s a heartwarming and amusing sight that showcases the unexpected ways our pets can react to everyday sounds.

Advertisement

A text inlay on the video reads, “I accidentally trained my cat to meow every time he hears the Netflix intro.”

Advertisement

Watch the video of this adorable cat meowing upon hearing the Netflix introduction:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kitten memes 😻 | Cat page (@fluffy__kittens)

Advertisement
Advertisement

On July 10, this post made its way to social media and has since garnered over 17,000 views.

Additionally, it has received nearly 2,000 likes and has attracted numerous comments from people expressing their adoration for the adorable video.

The clip features the cat responding to the familiar ‘Tudum’ sound of Netflix, showcasing how pets can react in the most delightful ways to everyday sounds.

Advertisement

Check out a few reactions to this viral video here:

An individual wrote, “Way better than the current sound.” A second posted, “Absolutely adorable.” “So cute,” shared a third.

Advertisement

Before this video, another viral clip featured a courageous mama cat defending her kittens by pouncing on a dog.

The video, shared by the Instagram account @pet.cat.club, begins with a heartwarming scene of the mother cat tenderly holding her babies.

Advertisement

Suddenly, one of the kittens starts meowing and darts toward the mama cat at full speed. In a swift and fearless response, the mama cat immediately springs into action, charging toward the dog and successfully scaring it away in the opposite direction.

It’s a powerful display of a mother’s instinct and protective nature.

Advertisement

 

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Jim Arrington 90-Year-Old Reveals His Secret to Longevity
Jim Arrington 90-Year-Old Reveals His Secret to Longevity

Jim Arrington, the world's oldest bodybuilder at 90 years old, inspires gym...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story