Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches

Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches

Articles
Advertisement
Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches

Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A Twitter user’s mom gave him a sample of the dal she wanted him to buy from the store.
  • The tweet went viral as people found the mom’s creativity hilarious.
  • The dal sample mom’s parenting hack has become a new meme.
Advertisement

A viral tweet featured a mother’s clever way of helping her son buy the correct type of dal.

Mixing up various dals, like arhar and chana, or moong and urad, is a common occurrence due to their similar appearance.

To avoid any confusion, people often label their containers or seek their parents’ guidance. One Twitter user shared how his mom gave him a small packet of dal as a reference for the store, humorously doubting his ability to remember the right one.

Advertisement

“My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember,” reads the text written alongside the picture shared by the Twitter handle @dumyboyfriend. The picture shows a transparent packet with some masoor dal in it.

Take a look at the dal sample given by the mom to her son right here:

Advertisement

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to mom’s creativity to ensure son buys the right kind of dal:

Advertisement

“Chane ki daal hai na (Is it Bengal gram lentils)?” enquired a Twitter user. Another added, “Comments se pata chala hai ye masoor ki daal hoti hai (I got to know from the comments section that it is red lentil).” “It’s masoor daal. It’s the only orange daal smh,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “It will forever confuse me that this dal is called ‘laal’. Bro, it’s orange.” “This is so cute,” joined a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Haha. Mommy things.” “Say masoor with me. MA-SOO-RR,” wrote a seventh.

 

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

AI Turns Sholay into a Hollywood Blockbuster
AI Turns Sholay into a Hollywood Blockbuster

AI artist imagines a Hollywood remake of the classic Bollywood film Sholay....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story