Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches

A viral tweet featured a mother’s clever way of helping her son buy the correct type of dal.

Mixing up various dals, like arhar and chana, or moong and urad, is a common occurrence due to their similar appearance.

To avoid any confusion, people often label their containers or seek their parents’ guidance. One Twitter user shared how his mom gave him a small packet of dal as a reference for the store, humorously doubting his ability to remember the right one.