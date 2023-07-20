Dal sample mom’s parenting hack has the internet in stitches

AI Turns Sholay into a Hollywood Blockbuster
A viral tweet featured a mother’s clever way of helping her son buy the correct type of dal.
Mixing up various dals, like arhar and chana, or moong and urad, is a common occurrence due to their similar appearance.
To avoid any confusion, people often label their containers or seek their parents’ guidance. One Twitter user shared how his mom gave him a small packet of dal as a reference for the store, humorously doubting his ability to remember the right one.
“My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember,” reads the text written alongside the picture shared by the Twitter handle @dumyboyfriend. The picture shows a transparent packet with some masoor dal in it.
