David Holtz, California professor’s Airbnb ordeal goes viral

Airbnb guest finds a bed in the bathroom during London trip, goes viral.

Airbnb customer service was not helpful, and guests were disappointed.

Netizens react to the news with hilarious responses.

David Holtz, an assistant professor at the University of California, was stunned to discover that his Airbnb rental accommodation in London was nothing more than a bed dumped into a bathroom.

The bed was placed just inches away from the toilet, and there was no other furniture in the room.

Holtz was so disgusted by the living conditions that he took to Twitter to share his story. His tweet quickly went viral, with people from all over the world expressing their disbelief.

Airbnb has since apologized to Holtz and refunded his stay.

This incident highlights the importance of doing your research before booking an Airbnb rental. It is also a reminder that not all Airbnb hosts are created equal.

If you are looking for a comfortable and affordable place to stay, it is important to read reviews carefully and ask questions before making a booking.

On Monday, Twitter user @/daveholtz shared pictures of his Airbnb, writing “Tfw [that feeling when] you arrive at your @airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into.”

His pictures show that the Airbnb rental was simply a bathroom with a bed placed next to the toilet.

tfw you arrive at your @airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into pic.twitter.com/ImlxVWtAXF — David Holtz (@daveholtz) July 10, 2023

David Holtz, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said that the Airbnb listing he booked had no reviews at the time of booking.

However, he noted that the listing now has a few reviews. He did not share the specific link to the listing, but he mentioned that it was located in London.

Holtz’s tweet quickly went viral, amassing over 13 million views. Airbnb’s official help account responded to the tweet, asking Holtz to share the email address connected to his Airbnb account so that they could investigate further.

Hi, David. Thank you for reaching out to us. Please send us a DM with the email address connected to your Airbnb account, so we can take a closer look. — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) July 10, 2023

Holtz’s reply to Airbnb revealed that the company’s customer service was not helpful. He expressed disappointment that Airbnb had “no interest in helping resolve the issue.”

“can I expect a different outcome this time?”

Meanwhile, Netizens have reacted to the news with hilarious responses. Twitter handle @/SadCustomers quipped, “The only time that they [Airbnb] assist with cases like this is to save face.”

i already spoke to customer support multiple times and every customer support advocate i've interacted with has had no interest in helping resolve the issue. can i expect a different outcome this time? — David Holtz (@daveholtz) July 10, 2023

