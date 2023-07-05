Dead Rat Found in Curry at Ludhiana Restaurant Sparks Outrage

A viral video showing a dead rat in a curry dish served at Prakash Dhaba, a well-known restaurant in Ludhiana, Punjab, has caused outrage on social media. The clip, shared by a Twitter user named Yusuf, displays various food items on a table, focusing on a dish containing a dead rat immersed in a curry. The caption accompanying the post accuses the restaurant of serving the rat and bribing food inspectors to avoid consequences.

The video quickly gained traction and was widely shared, eliciting disgust and anger from viewers. However, Prakash Dhaba denied the allegations, dismissing them as an attempt to defame their establishment. The restaurant claimed that the customer’s accusation of finding a rat in their Malai Mutton order was baseless and suggested that the customer was resorting to trickery to tarnish their reputation.

While the restaurant and the customer continue to dispute the incident, social media users expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation. Many condemned the alleged poor standards in the kitchens of some Indian restaurants and called for increased awareness among customers.

The video, shared on June 23, originally claimed that the incident took place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. However, it later became clear that the incident occurred at Prakash Dhaba in Ludhiana, Punjab, leading to widespread discussions and concerns about food safety and hygiene in restaurants.

In a famous restaurant of Ludhiana, a customer alleged that a rat had been served in their order of Malai Mutton and made a video of it. On the other hand, the restaurant owner rejects the claim and alleges that the customer is trying to defame his restaurant by using this trick. pic.twitter.com/lI3rc9BSLr — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 3, 2023

This is scary and so dangerous, the restaurant should be banned with immediate effect Advertisement — gaurav monga (@mysteriousGM) July 4, 2023

Disgusting ! — Manish Jain (@manishjain1679) July 4, 2023

