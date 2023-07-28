Deepak Gupta turns car into cozy bedroom with a little jugaad

SUV Conquers Near-Vertical Incline, Video Goes Viral
Deepak Gupta, a popular YouTuber known for his moto vlogging and travel adventures, has taken the internet by storm with his latest video.
In the jaw-dropping footage, he showcases his skills by converting a 5-door Jimny SUV into a comfortable and inviting bedroom.
This video is just one example of the incredible content that Moto vloggers share on YouTube, where they not only review new cars but also demonstrate their expertise in car modifications.
Deepak Gupta’s creativity and ingenuity have certainly captivated viewers, leaving them amazed by his impressive vehicle transformation.
“Ye bana di Jimny 5 doser camper van. Bed setup in 5-door Jimny India [Turned 5-door Jimmy into a camper van],” he wrote as he posted the video.
In the video, Deepak Gupta starts by outlining his idea to create a bed inside the SUV. He proceeds to dismantle the backseats and the covering on the vehicle floor.
Next, he places a comfortable mattress in the vacant space, neatly covered with a bed sheet. With the assistance of his wife, they arrange a collection of pillows to fill the remaining areas.
Finally, the camera reveals the astonishing final result – a fully transformed cozy bedroom inside the 5-door Jimny SUV.
Viewers are left in awe of the ingenuity and resourcefulness displayed by Gupta throughout the process.
Just a few days ago, on July 23, Deepak Gupta uploaded the video, and since then, it has already garnered an impressive count of nearly 79,000 views and continues to attract more.
The video has also received nearly 3,000 likes from viewers.
Many people have expressed their reactions and thoughts in the comment section, making it clear that Gupta’s innovative transformation has left them captivated and inspired.
“Wow! Truly Indian innovation – Jugaad as we call it knows no bounds! All of you are just amazing! Looking forward to your other Jimny adventures!” shared a YouTube user. “The spirit of adventure is in the family,” posted another. “Make an inflatable bed that can fit the shape of the seat,” suggested a third. “Good plan,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video of the modified car?
