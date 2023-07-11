Delivery Agent Steals Food, Then Brags About It on Chat

The delivery agent stole food from a customer and bragged about it in a chat.

The customer reported the agent to the food delivery company.

The agent called the customer “lazy” after the customer said he would be fired.

Ordering food online has made people’s lives easier, but there are times when deliveries get delayed or even stolen.

Recently, a Redditor shared how their delivery agent stole their food and bragged about it in a chat.

The screenshot shared by Reddit user @dmfuller shows the conversation between the customer and the delivery agent.

The agent initially claimed that the food was delayed due to traffic, but then admitted to eating it.

The customer was understandably upset and reported the agent to the food delivery company.

This incident is a reminder that even though online food delivery is convenient, it is important to be aware of the risks involved.

Customers should always check their food carefully when it arrives, and they should report any suspicious activity to the food delivery company.

The customer messaged the delivery agent saying, “Enjoy being fired for your contract violation.” To this, the agent replies by writing, “You would have to prove that bud. You and your kids enjoy the food.” Then, the customer shares that he has a camera to prove that the delivery agent never came into his house complex. However, things then take an unexpected turn after the delivery agent starts calling the customer “lazy.”

A post shared on Reddit two days ago has received over 1,300 likes and many comments.

The post, which is about a delivery agent who stole food from a customer and bragged about it, has sparked a lot of discussion on the platform.

An individual wrote, “Never understood the logic of a dasher calling someone lazy for not picking up their own food. I mean that’s what he is doing for money.” A second added “Should make a post if he gets fired would be funny.” “I hope he gets deactivated because I’m sure you’re not the first person that they’ve done this to. I doordash a lot, I’ve been in a spot where I didn’t have money to eat but I would never steal someone’s food. The way I think about it is you don’t know what that customer is going through and stealing their food might be the thing that pushes them over the edge. I don’t need that on my conscience,” expressed a third.

