Devesh Kumar buys AC for family with stipend money, wins hearts

The post has received an overwhelming amount of appreciation from fellow Twitter users. Numerous people congratulated Devesh Kumar for embarking on his journey into adulthood and praised him for taking the first significant step towards independence.

Many were touched by the post as it brought back memories of their own first salary, evoking nostalgia and a sense of shared experiences among the audience.

The heartwarming responses showcased the relatability of the moment and the unity in the experiences of embracing adulthood and newfound responsibilities.

Wow. This is something unique ♥️✨ — Tanya Rajhans (@tanyarajhans7) July 24, 2023

Advertisement Too sweet. Hope thia brings you and your family joy! — Peham Raza (@pehamraza) July 24, 2023

Yes I too spent my first freelancing amount to buy an inverter for home. Good decision 👍 — Vishal Sharma (@vishalcseiitg) July 24, 2023

Buying first ac for family one of proudest moments.. for a middle class son.. i know the feeling.. keep up the work.. — CA Mihir Purohit (@MihirPurohit11) July 24, 2023

Advertisement Best feeling in the world, remember when I got my first salary, sent most of it home, I felt so useful to them. All the best mate ❤️ — Big Sheddy 🦅 (@coder_blvck) July 25, 2023

such an amazing gesture bhai 👏👏 Advertisement — darshil (@ohyesdarshil) July 24, 2023

