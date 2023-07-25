Advertisement
date 2023-07-25

Devesh Kumar buys AC for family with stipend money, wins hearts

Devesh Kumar buys AC for family with stipend money, wins hearts

  • Twitter user Devesh Kumar bought an AC with his stipend money.
  • The post went viral and people praised him for his gesture.
  • Many people shared their own stories of buying their first AC with their first salary.

Recently, a Twitter user named Devesh Kumar shared a post, proudly displaying his latest acquisition—a brand-new AC.

In the tweet, he mentioned that he purchased the cooling appliance using his hard-earned stipend money.

It’s a testament to the sense of accomplishment that comes with achieving financial independence and the ability to provide for oneself and others.

Take a look:

The post has received an overwhelming amount of appreciation from fellow Twitter users. Numerous people congratulated Devesh Kumar for embarking on his journey into adulthood and praised him for taking the first significant step towards independence.

Many were touched by the post as it brought back memories of their own first salary, evoking nostalgia and a sense of shared experiences among the audience.

The heartwarming responses showcased the relatability of the moment and the unity in the experiences of embracing adulthood and newfound responsibilities.

