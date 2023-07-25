Devesh Kumar Purchases AC for Family Using Stipend Money Touches Hearts

The post has received an overwhelming amount of appreciation from fellow Twitter users. Numerous people congratulated Devesh Kumar for embarking on his journey into adulthood and praised him for taking the first significant step towards independence.

Many were touched by the post as it brought back memories of their own first salary, evoking nostalgia and a sense of shared experiences among the audience.

The heartwarming responses showcased the relatability of the moment and the unity in the experiences of embracing adulthood and newfound responsibilities.

Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zToVfKTxkF — Devesh Kumar (@theywayshhh) July 24, 2023

