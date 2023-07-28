Disturbing BTS Video of Orange Stick Popsicles Goes Viral

An Instagram user recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of orange stick popsicle manufacturing in a local factory, leading to a wave of anger among viewers. The clip revealed that the popsicles are made with sweetened water and artificial food colour, lacking any actual orange flavour.

Take a look at the post below:

Concerns were raised over the unhygienic practices and the absence of safety gear worn by factory workers. Despite nostalgic memories for some, the video’s revelation has prompted discussions on the authenticity and quality of these summertime treats. The post gained over two lakh views and 13,000 likes on Instagram.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “I am never going to eat this again after watching harmful colours and additives.”

Another Instagram user commented, “How is the govt allowing factories to run like this? Thank you for showing this! Absolutely unhealthy and extremely harmful.”

“I never liked orange ice cream, glad I never had it,” an account remarked.

“Childhood ruined,” a comment read.

But, some came out in defense of the video. A user expressed, “Haan khayenge. Hum Bachpan se kha rahe hain, humein kuch nhi hua… means it is totally safe (We have been eating since childhood, nothing happened. Means it is safe… So, we will eat)”.

Another person wrote, “Jo bhi kehlo bhai par school se niklte hi bhari garmi me rahat dene waali is orange bar ko hamare dilo se koi nhi nikaal skta aur pehle Rs 3 ki milti thi (Whatever you say brother, no one can remove this orange bar from our hearts, which gives relief in the scorching heat as soon as we leave school and earlier, we used to get it at Rs 3.)

