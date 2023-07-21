Divers Risk Lives to Save Endangered Whale Sharks

Takeshi’s Castle is Back! Twitter is Losing Its Mind
On Instagram, an awe-inspiring and courageous act of compassion has captivated people’s hearts.
In a remarkable video, two divers risked their safety to save five whale sharks entangled in a fishing net.
The footage showcases the divers’ initial attempts to release the trapped creatures by pulling down the net, followed by their patient and dedicated efforts to individually free each whale shark and ensure their safe return to the sea.
The video concludes with a heartwarming moment as the divers celebrate their successful rescue mission with a fist bump, leaving viewers both amazed and filled with admiration for their daring rescue.
Diver Kristian Toft Langaeble shared the video on his personal Instagram page. He also added a caption in Danish to explain more about his experience. “Original… here in Indonesia we came across 5 whale sharks that were caught in fishing nets, luckily we rescued them as seen here. A birthday I will never forget” reads the translated version of the caption.
Undoubtedly, the video left numerous viewers in awe, with many expressing their astonishment in the comments section. Grateful for the divers’ remarkable act, numerous individuals took the opportunity to thank them for their heroic efforts in saving the underwater creatures.
“This is very sad to see but thank you for raising awareness on this and for helping these animals. I can’t imagine it was easy to encounter this and it’s sad to think this probably happens regularly. That is unbelievable that y’all saw 5 whale sharks trapped in nets,” shared an Instagram user. “Thanks so much for helping! The best way to celebrate life is by saving lives,” joined another. “Wow!! Amazing! That is something else, well done!!” added a third. “Bravo. Well done. You are a true hero,” wrote a fourth.
Having been uploaded on April 3, the video has garnered significant attention, being reshared extensively on various social media platforms in the following months.
