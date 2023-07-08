Doctor Stumbles Upon Fake 500 Note in Patient Transaction

  • Dr. Manav Arora, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, shares a shocking post about receiving a fake note.
  • Dr. Arora suspects the patient’s knowledge of passing counterfeit currency
  • Despite the monetary loss, he finds humor in the incident and keeps the note as a memento
Dr. Manav Arora, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, recounts receiving a fake Rs 500 note as payment from a patient.
Shared by Dr. Manav Arora, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, the post talks about how he got a fake Rs 500 note from one of his patients. “Recently, a patient made a cash payment for a consultation using this note. My receptionist didn’t end up checking it (coz frankly you don’t expect this, right?) but it goes to show the lengths people would go to, even if it means conning a doctor. I refuse to believe they didn’t know about it either and just passed it along haan,” Dr. Arora wrote.
“Anyway, I had a good laugh and I’ve saved this note with me since it’s a fun memory, even though I have been robbed of â‚¹500,” he added.

 

The post has generated a multitude of reactions, with some individuals expressing strong disapproval of the patient’s actions. Meanwhile, others have shown sympathy, acknowledging the difficulty in detecting counterfeit currency.

 

