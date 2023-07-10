Doctor’s Viral Post: Fun Memory of ₹500 Note from Patient

In a surprising turn of events, a doctor shared a post on Meta’s newly launched Threads, recounting an incident where he unwittingly became the victim of a con by one of his patients. The incident unfolded when the patient paid for a consultation using a counterfeit ₹500 note. Even more astonishingly, the deception went unnoticed by the receptionist, as such incidents are rarely anticipated in healthcare settings. This has left many wondering whether to react with laughter or sympathy.

The doctor, identified as Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon and health content creator, took to Threads to share his experience. He expressed his amusement at the audacity of someone going to the lengths of conning a doctor, even if it meant using counterfeit currency. Despite being robbed of ₹500, Dr Vora chose to see the humour in the situation and considered it a “fun memory.” He even shared a picture of the fake currency note, which had the words “For project school use only” written on it.

The doctor’s post quickly gained traction and went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from readers. The incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected challenges that professionals in various fields may encounter. While the doctor chose to find humour in the incident, it raises awareness about the importance of vigilance and precautions to avoid falling victim to such scams.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Post by @dr.mananvora View on Threads

Advertisement

Check out the responses below:

“OMG, Gonna be careful now,” posted an individual. Another added, “They are very much inspired by the Farzi series. Now we know why all that money is getting demonetized.” “Whoever the person was, he must be a genius or you can say a brainiac,” expressed a third. To this, the original poster replied, “Gotta respect the hustle,” with a laughing emoji. A fourth shared, “Patient left a bittersweet memory.” To this, the doctor shared a humorous reply. He wrote, “As long as others don’t take inspiration.” Alongside, he added a laughing emoticon. “Oh God. That’s terrible,” remarked a fifth.

Also Read Roller Coaster Riders Stranded Upside Down for Hours at Festival Roller coaster at Wisconsin Fair suffers a mechanical failure Eight riders were...