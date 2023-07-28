Dog Rides Buffaloes, Netizens’ Ajay Devgn Training Remark

A heartwarming viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing an extraordinary sight of a street dog enjoying a joy ride on two buffaloes. The clip has captivated netizens worldwide, who are amazed by the dog’s grace and composure as it stands confidently on the two cattle.

Unlike the usual content flooding the internet, this video stands out for its delightful and peaceful vibe. There are no fights or violence, just a dog, and two buffaloes taking a peaceful stroll together. The trio seems perfectly comfortable with each other, creating a harmonious and endearing scene.

The clip, shared on Twitter by user @, with the caption “हर कुत्ते का दिन आता है ये सुना था आज देख भी लिया” (I had heard that every dog has its day. Saw it today too.), has gone viral, amassing over 9 lakh views and 8,000 likes. It was also shared on Instagram by a motivational thought page, where it gained an impressive 16 million views.

Take a look at the post below:

Netizens quickly flooded the comment section with their thoughts and reactions to the heartwarming video, praising the incredible bond between the dog and the buffaloes and expressing joy at witnessing such a delightful sight.

In a world full of chaos and negativity, this charming video serves as a reminder of the simple joys of life and the beauty of unlikely friendships. It’s a testament to the fact that every being, even our furry companions, can have their special moments, proving that sometimes, all it takes is a little unexpected encounter to bring smiles and warmth to our hearts.

Check out the responses below:

“Which film shooting is this viral video?” a Twitter user asked. “Sabaash!” the second Twitter user praised the doggo. “Ajay dewgan,” commented the third with the laughter emoticon. “Every dog has its day and this pooch is the example of it,” said another.

“wah, shabash dog, net time ride on elephants,” commented a user. “trained by ajay devgn,” joked a Twitter user. “Golmal 1st draftm,” said another. “I strongly agree this video,” said another.

