Dog Takes Up Boxing After Watching Human

As an enthusiast of dogs, I’m well aware of their adorable tendency to imitate their human companions.
The internet is brimming with delightful videos capturing these heartwarming moments.
One such Reddit video showcases a dog’s charming attempt at mimicking a man using a punching bag during practice.
The video is accompanied by a simple yet endearing caption that reads, “I’m Tough.” Upon hitting play, we witness the man engaging with the punching bag, and in no time, the enthusiastic dog joins in, eager to demonstrate its prowess.
With a series of jumps and forward charges, the pooch diligently tries to strike the bag.
Although it initially struggles, the dog’s determination never wavers. Eventually, much to everyone’s joy, it successfully lands a hit on the punching bag.
Absolutely! “Wow” is the first word that comes to mind when watching this video. Undoubtedly, it possesses the power to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Did it have that effect on you too?
As for netizens, they flooded the comments section with a myriad of reactions and emotions in response to the heartwarming clip.
“I’m not familiar with this breed, what is it? Kickboxer?” joked a Reddit user. “Look at him trying his hardest. Just trying his best. God, dogs are the best,” joined another. “Tae Kwon dog,” added a third. “That’s not derps, that’s mad skills. Let me see your backflip kick skills. Didn’t think so… I am off teaching my dog not to pee in the room for the 100th million times,” commented a fourth. “Awwwww they’re so happy to be involved,” wrote a fifth.
The video of the dog attempting to hit a punching bag was posted just a day ago, and since then, it has garnered nearly 11,000 upvotes with the count continuously rising.
I’d love to hear your thoughts on this heartwarming clip of the dog showcasing its determination to join its human companion in the boxing practice.
