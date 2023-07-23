Dog Takes Up Boxing After Watching Human

A dog tries to hit a punching bag, and netizens are amused.

As an enthusiast of dogs, I’m well aware of their adorable tendency to imitate their human companions.

The internet is brimming with delightful videos capturing these heartwarming moments.

One such Reddit video showcases a dog’s charming attempt at mimicking a man using a punching bag during practice.

The video is accompanied by a simple yet endearing caption that reads, “I’m Tough.” Upon hitting play, we witness the man engaging with the punching bag, and in no time, the enthusiastic dog joins in, eager to demonstrate its prowess.

With a series of jumps and forward charges, the pooch diligently tries to strike the bag.

Although it initially struggles, the dog’s determination never wavers. Eventually, much to everyone’s joy, it successfully lands a hit on the punching bag.